Key Takeaways: 95% of professionals say they need more support to build critical tech skills.

Time constraints remain the biggest barrier to effective learning for the fourth year in a row.

Upskilling investments prove more cost-effective and impactful than hiring new talent.

Despite the global push for digital transformation, a staggering number of IT and business professionals feel left behind in the tech race. A new Pluralsight report reveals that while most organizations preach continuous learning, few provide the time and resources needed for upskilling in cybersecurity, cloud, and AI.

Tech workforce development firm Pluralsight recently surveyed 1,500 participants from the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. These participants were categorized into three groups, including tech executives, IT professionals, and business professionals. This study revealed that 95% of professionals say they need more support to learn new technical skills.

Additionally, only 46% of organizations give employees dedicated time for learning on the job. This issue has consistently been the top barrier to learning for four consecutive years, despite nearly all executives claiming that building a learning culture is a strategic priority.

“Organizations understand that a culture of continuous learning is essential to staying competitive,” said Chris Herbert, chief content officer at Pluralsight. “However, translating that intention into action with the right strategies, resources, and the time needed to upskill effectively remains a significant challenge for many.”

Widening tech skills gap threatens project success across industries

According to the Pluralsight Tech Skills Report 2025, 67% of organizations claim they have made progress in closing the IT skills gap. However, this figure has dropped by 11% compared to the previous year.

Nearly half of IT professionals and 58% of business professionals have abandoned projects due to insufficient tech skills. This problem appeared mostly in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, AI and machine learning (ML), and DevOps.

Upskilling delivers strong ROI

Many organizations are finding that investing in employee upskilling yields faster and more cost-effective results than hiring new talent. Specifically, 43% say it takes less time to train existing staff, and 89% report it’s more affordable. Upskilling also boosts productivity, improves retention, and enhances team flexibility. To measure its impact, organizations are increasingly using performance metrics such as skill assessments, employee outcomes, and financial indicators like revenue growth and cost savings.

Executives and professionals agree that cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML will be the most important skills in the coming year. Moreover, business professionals highlight DevOps and data skills. This study also mentioned that soft skills (such as creativity, communication, and adaptability) are becoming increasingly valuable.

How to overcome learning barriers?

To stay competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape, professionals are encouraged to set personal learning goals and focus on high-demand skills like cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI/ML. It’s advised that these goals should align with career aspirations and be pursued proactively.

On the organizational side, the report emphasizes that companies must actively support a culture of learning. This includes allocating dedicated time for employees to learn, using skill assessments to identify gaps, tailoring learning platforms to meet individual needs, empowering managers to prioritize learning, and linking skill development to performance metrics.