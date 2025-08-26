Key Takeaways: Microsoft introduces a free VM Conversion tool in Windows Admin Center.

The tool streamlines VMware to Hyper-V migration with minimal downtime.

It offers automated checks, multi-VM migration, and wide OS support.

Microsoft is making virtual machine migration easier with the public preview of its new VM Conversion tool in Windows Admin Center. This free agentless tool automates the process of converting VMware VMs to Windows Server with Hyper-V, saving IT admins time and effort.

Microsoft highlighted the difficulty and manual effort required to convert virtual machines between different formats or environments in Windows Server. This process often involves complex steps like relocating resources and reconfiguring networks, which can lead to errors and inefficiencies.

This new VM Conversion tool aims to simplify and automate these tasks for IT administrators. This process helps to reduce complexity and improve reliability during VM migration or import operations.

Key features of the VM Conversion tool

The VM Conversion Tool in Windows Admin Center introduces several features that make virtual machine migration more efficient and less disruptive. It performs agentless discovery, which means that it can detect all VMs in a connected environment without installing additional software or appliances. This tool also helps to ensure minimal downtime during migration. It replicates data while the source VM is still running, then performs a final sync after shutting it down. This process shortens the transition period and keeps applications available longer.

Other useful features include the ability to migrate up to ten VMs simultaneously, which helps to save time and effort for administrators. This tool also automatically maps boot configurations (BIOS-based VMs to Generation 1 and UEFI-based to Generation 2) to ensure compatibility. It supports both Linux and Windows guest operating systems and handles multi-disk VMs.

VM Conversion tool in Windows Admin Center (Image Credit: Microsoft)

How does the VM Conversion tool work?

The VM Conversion tool includes built-in checks that examine key virtual machine settings (such as disk type, boot mode, and memory needs) before starting the migration. These validations help to detect issues early, which allows administrators to fix them in advance and avoid failures or delays during the final transition.

“The VM Conversion tool uses change block tracking (CBT) to efficiently replicate data from one virtual disk format to another. During the initial seeding phase, a full copy of the virtual machine is created while it remains online. This minimizes downtime and ensures data integrity. Before the final cutover, a delta replication captures all changes made since the initial copy, ensuring the destination VM is fully up-to-date post conversion to Hyper-V hosts,” Microsoft explained.

This new VM Conversion extension is currently available in public preview for commercial customers. Administrators can install it directly from the Extensions settings in Windows Admin Center. Going forward, Microsoft plans to add support for Azure Arc-enabled servers to further enhance hybrid management capabilities.