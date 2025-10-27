Global IT Investments to Hit Record $6.08 Trillion by 2026

Key Takeaways: Global IT spending is expected to surpass the $6 trillion mark for the first time in 2026.

Enterprises are ramping up investments in AI-driven software and data center systems.

Gartner predicts a major rebound in tech budgets as GenAI reshapes enterprise costs.

Global IT spending is projected to reach $6.08 trillion in 2026. This is the first time IT spending will exceed the $6 trillion mark as businesses ramp up investments in AI-powered infrastructure and software.

According to new research from Gartner, global IT spending is expected to rise by 9.8% in 2026 compared to 2025. This sharp increase highlights growing enterprise investments in AI infrastructure, software, and data center systems.

“The uncertainty pause that began in the second quarter of 2025 started to alleviate in the third quarter and a significant budget flush is anticipated before the end of the year,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “Despite being in the trough of disillusionment in 2026, GenAI features are now ubiquitous across software already owned and operated by enterprises and these features cost more money, aligning with this flush. The cost of software is going up and both the cost of features and functionality is going up as well thanks to GenAI.”

Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars) (Image Credit: Gartner)

Data center systems see strong growth momentum

Gartner found that spending on data center systems saw a dramatic rise in 2025 that climbed nearly 47% to reach $489 billion. In 2026, this momentum is expected to continue, with spending projected to grow another 19% and surpass $582 billion as enterprises scale up their digital capabilities.

Additionally, spending on mobile phones and AI-enabled devices added over $30 billion in 2025. Software spending is also projected to rise sharply by 15.2% in 2026, which will reach $143 billion for the year. This growth reflects increasing enterprise demand for advanced software capabilities, especially those enhanced with generative AI.

Last but not least, industry-specific software is particularly sensitive to changes in economic conditions and government policies, which can lead to delays in purchasing decisions or changes in IT priorities. Consequently, organizations in sectors (like healthcare, finance, or manufacturing) may hesitate to adopt new solutions until there is greater clarity or stability in their operating environment.