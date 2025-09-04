Windows 10 Extended Support Could Cost Enterprises Billions

Key Takeaways: Windows 10’s end of support could bring steep costs for businesses still relying on it.

Millions of devices worldwide are yet to migrate to Windows 11 despite rising adoption.

Delayed upgrades pose both financial and cybersecurity risks for organizations.

New research warns that continuing to use Windows 10 after its end of support in October could cost businesses billions, with over 120 million PCs worldwide still expected to be running the aging operating system.

According to new research from Nexthink, keeping custom versions of Windows 10 could cost enterprises over $7.3 billion globally. Microsoft will charge $61 per device for the first year of extended support for Windows 10 after its end-of-life on October 14, 2025. The cost will double each year, reaching $244 per device by the third year, which makes it a costly option for businesses that delay upgrading.

Nextthink’s research found that both consumers and organizations are gradually transitioning away from Windows 10. There was a 33% drop in the number of Windows 10 devices between May 19 and August 1, 2025. While migration is happening, a significant number of devices are still running the older OS.

Windows 11 adoption and market share trends

According to Statcounter, Windows 11 has overtaken Windows 10 in market share, with 49.08% of users on Windows 11 compared to 45.53% on Windows 10. The latest data indicates that around 121 PCs would still be running the Windows 10 operating system worldwide. Around 30% of all Windows devices are used in enterprise or public sector environments

Nexthink noted that continuing to use Windows 10 increases exposure to cyber threats such as malware and ransomware. Partial upgrades or inconsistent OS environments can lead to productivity issues and friction between teams.

Challenges with migrating to Windows 11

Notably, migrating to Windows 11 has posed challenges for some users, mainly due to hardware compatibility issues, outdated drivers, and deployment methods. Additionally, Windows 11 has shown higher instability, with more frequent crashes and hard resets compared to Windows 10. These issues make the transition more complex for organizations.

Steps organizations should take before upgrading

Before upgrading to Windows 11, organizations should first ensure that their hardware meets the system requirements and that all critical applications are compatible with the new OS. This helps avoid technical disruptions and ensures a smoother transition.

Additionally, educating employees about new features and changes in Windows 11 can reduce confusion and boost productivity. Companies should treat the upgrade as a chance to improve the overall digital experience for their workforce.