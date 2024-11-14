Microsoft Teams to Roll Out Strict Update Policy with 90-Day Blocking Notification

Key Takeaways: Microsoft Teams has started displaying in-app notifications to prompt users running outdated desktop versions to update to the latest release.

Starting in December, users with Teams versions over 90 days old will see a blocking page.

IT administrators are advised to configure Microsoft AutoUpdate for macOS and ensure Windows policies don’t interfere with the Teams update process.

Microsoft has introduced in-app notifications to inform users when they’re using an outdated version of the Microsoft Teams desktop client. Starting this week, these alerts will encourage users to update to the latest version for improved performance and security.

In December, Microsoft Teams desktop clients that haven’t been updated in 90 days will display a blocking page. This page will prompt users to either update to the latest version or switch to the Microsoft Teams web app. The update policy applies to Teams desktop users on Windows (version 24193.1805.3040.8975) and macOS (version 24215.1002.3039.5089).

“To identify when desktop clients fall out of date, an in-app alert is displayed if the user’s current version is between one and three months old, and if there’s a new version available,” Microsoft explained. “Users on Teams desktop clients that are more than three months old will see a blocking page. This page gives the options to update now, reach out to their IT admin, or continue to Teams on the web.”

For users running the new Teams app in VDI environments, the Teams desktop client for Windows will follow the same update policies as in non-VDI setups. Starting January 13, users will see in-app reminders if their app is 30 days out of date, with blocking notifications beginning on February 3 if the app is 90 days out of date.

How to prepare for this change?

Microsoft advises administrators to ensure that users are on the latest version of Microsoft Teams. The app receives automatic updates twice a month on both Windows and Mac devices, so users always have the latest features, improvements, and security fixes without needing to check for updates manually.

Additionally, IT administrators should ensure that Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) is properly configured for the Teams desktop client on macOS. They should also verify that Windows policies do not block updates for Teams or the Webview2 updater.