Azure API Management Adds Built-In Policy for Direct Message Publishing to Service Bus

Key Takeaways: Azure API Management now supports direct message publishing to Azure Service Bus using a built-in policy.

The update simplifies event-driven integrations by removing the need for SDKs or custom code.

It enables more scalable, asynchronous communication between APIs and backend systems.

Microsoft has announced that Azure API Management (APIM) now supports native message publishing to Azure Service Bus using a built-in policy. This new feature allows APIs to send messages directly to Service Bus without needing SDKs, custom code, or middleware.

Azure API Management is a cloud-based service that enables organizations to create, publish, secure, and manage APIs at scale. It acts as a gateway between backend services and external or internal consumers, offering features like authentication, rate limiting, caching, and analytics. This service centralizes API access and governance to help ensure consistent performance, security, and monitoring across distributed systems.

How does the built-in Service Bus policy work?

Microsoft has added a new policy called send-service-bus-message to API operations. When an API call is made, the policy sends the payload to a Service Bus queue or topic. It enables downstream consumers (e.g., Logic Apps, Azure Functions) to process the messages asynchronously.

Microsoft highlighted that this new feature offers several advantages, including integration with event-driven and asynchronous systems. It helps decouple front-end APIs and backend processing systems. This feature also supports standard HTTP calls, which makes it accessible to clients and devices that don’t support AMQP.

Practical use cases for modern applications

Microsoft mentioned that this feature offers various practical scenarios for modern applications. For instance, it can be used to queue customer orders for backend fulfillment, trigger automated workflows across different systems through event notifications, or route telemetry data from IoT and mobile devices to analytics platforms.

To get started, administrators will need to create a Service Bus namespace and a queue/topic. They will then enable managed identity on the APIM instance and assign the “Service Bus Data Sender” role to the identity. Finally, IT admins will add the send-service-bus-message policy to their API operation. If you’re interested, you can find more details about how to send messages from API Management to Azure Service Bus by using policy-based integration on this support page.